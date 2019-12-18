Foundation Matchday December 2019!

Check out our look back at the December 2019 Foundation Matchday!

Saracens Sport Foundation took over Allianz Park on Saturday 14 December at the Saracens Men vs Munster match. Fans from both sides had the opportunity to watch Saracens Wheelchair Rugby Club – in Partnership with Allianz, enter the SSF Raffle, try out some mince pieces and mulled wine and watch a performance from our School of Cheer and Dance at half-time