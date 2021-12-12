Foundation Tag Rugby Festival a huge success

On Sunday 5 th December, Saracens Foundation hosted a mixed ability tag rugby festival at StoneX Stadium to celebrate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

With recent research suggesting 81% of people with disabilities would like to be more active, Project Rugby, a Premierships Rugby initiative is proactively encouraging underrepresented groups to give rugby a try.

The event hosted over 40 different participants with disabilities from our local mixed ability rugby clubs across Hertfordshire and North London, including teams from Fullerians RFC, Hertford RFC, Harpenden RFC, Mill Hill RFC, Welwyn RFC and Sarries RFC. Ryan Eaton, Project Officer said “It was great to see everyone smiling and enjoying themselves throughout the event, this project has created a community for people to come together, enjoy sport and build lasting memories.”

Carl Scott who has been the Head Coach of Harpenden RFC’s mixed ability side for over four seasons said ‘’I love it! These inclusive sessions that get as many people as possible playing and enjoying rugby are fantastic.” He added “The festival was brilliant! Training is fun but we want to play more games against the other sides. We love winning and the players are asking when the next one is?’’

Not only does the project directly improve participant’s physical health, mental health and social interaction, we are also aware of the impact we have on the families of our beneficiaries. The majority of our parents highlighted that rugby was not a sport they had consider for their young person before being introduced to Project Rugby with many parents then reporting improved levels of confidence and happiness in their child.

One carer quoted ‘’As a foster parent of a child with disability, when we arrived at the club, we felt welcomed straight away and loved the experience of seeing young adults and children running around enjoying themselves and we will be back to future festivals as this opportunity means a lot to us.’’

The whole of the Saracens family is behind this incredible project funded by Gallagher. Saracens Women’s scrum half Ella Wyrwas was our special guest for the event and she said “It was great to see so many smiling faces loving playing rugby, even in the rain! The festival was great proof that rugby is truly a sport for all’.

All the players loved meeting a Saracens player and are excited by the opportunity to return to StoneX Stadium as a supporter of both our Men’s and Women’s teams.