Four key players staying for 2022/23

Saracens is pleased to confirm that four key players will be staying with the club for the 2022/23 season.

England stars Marlie Packer, Poppy Cleall, Vicky Fleetwood and Hannah Botterman will all enter the next year of their contracts at StoneX Stadium as they look to make it back-to-back titles in the Allianz Premier 15s.

The quartet are all crucial members of the Sarries squad, and all started the final in June when they secured their third title.

All four are currently preparing for the Rugby World Cup with the Red Roses, and everyone at Saracens wishes them the best of luck on their quest for success in New Zealand.

Head Coach Alex Austerberry is thrilled to have the core of his squad committed once again.

“To have four players of this calibre committing their futures to the club is fantastic news. They have all been part of the club for a very long time and they have continued to be integral to our growth and success. I look forward to many more seasons of them all driving Saracens forward on and off the field.

Marlie has played some of the best rugby of her career in the last 12 months. Significant involvements at key times and huge performances in big games, Marlie has continued to shine even brighter in a Saracens shirt. The ultimate competitor and an influential leader, Marlie will continue to shape Saracens for this and future seasons.

Fleeto is a great athletic back-rower with fantastic speed around the park. A defensive leader for our team with an engine and output second to none. We saw in the knockout rounds how influential she is and how effective she is with ball in hand. Fleeto has continued to drive standards at the club and has been key to driving our culture. I am delighted to see Vicky returning for another season with Saracens and I have no doubt her contributions to all areas will be significant once again.

Poppy, is a fantastic player with a fantastic rugby brain and the ability to do truly world class things. A powerful and destructive player with the subtle handling and offloading skills that create opportunities out of nothing. Poppy continues to improve year on year and for someone with her ability it will be truly exciting to see what is next.

Botts is incredibly experienced for a player who is still relatively young. A ball of energy with an infectious personality she is a key personality in our group. That twinned with her rugby ability makes her a very special player. Powerful, aggressive, physical and determined are all attributes Hannah possesses. Hannah has the ability and potential to truly be world leading and it is fantastic that Saracens is her home.”