Four Saracens named in England squad to face Australia

Maro Itoje will make his 50th appearance for England on Saturday after being named in the starting XV to take on Australia.

He will be joined by three other Saracens in the squad, with Jamie George starting at hooker, Owen Farrell at inside centre and Max Malins on the bench.

Farrell returns after missing the Tonga match, and this will be his 100th test cap with 93 for England and six for the British and Irish Lions.

Eddie Jones said: “We know this will be a tough test for us, we’re playing against a team who have been together a while and who have beat the world champions twice. As an Australian I know how much this game means.

“We’ve had a really good week of preparation, we’re looking to improve our performance this week and I think this side is building well.”

England team to play Australia:

15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 3 caps)

14. Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 44 caps)

13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 41 caps)

12. Owen Farrell (Saracens, 93 caps)

11. Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 67 caps)

10. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 3 caps)

9. Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 110 caps)

1. Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 31 caps)

2. Jamie George (Saracens, 60 caps)

3. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 45 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 49 caps)

5. Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 10 caps)

6. Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 88 caps)

7. Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 25 caps)

8. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 34 caps)

FINISHERS

16. Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 3 caps)

17. Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 13 caps)

19. Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 24 caps)

20. Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 2 caps)

21. Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 7 caps)

22. Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

23. Max Malins (Saracens, 8 caps)