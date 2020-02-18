Four U18s selected for England Development camp

Four Saracens Under-18s have been named in England Under-18s’ 46-player squad for February’s development camp at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre (20th-23rd February).

Felsted School’s Sam Bryan, who went on last summer’s development tour to South Africa, is selected alongside newcomers to the group in Obinna Nkwocha, Tristan Smith (both Felsted School) and Brandon Jackson (Sutton Valence School).

England U18s will play two standalone fixtures against Scotland at Hawick RFC (Sunday 15th March, 14H00 kick-off) and France in Bourges (Sunday 22nd March, 16H00 kick-off – local time), before April’s U18 Six Nations Festival in France.

Scrum-half Sam Bryan toured South Africa with England U18 last summer.

The U18 Six Nations Festival is competed by England, France, Wales, Scotland, Ireland and Italy with each nation playing three fixtures over two weeks.

The squad are led by new head coach Jonathan Pendlebury, who is assisted by Darlington Mowden Park coach Mark Luffman (forwards) and Harlequins academy coach Mark Mapletoft (backs) for the season.

Players have been selected by pathway staff based on their performances in the U18 academy league, as well as school competitions and also in consultation with academy managers from the 14 regional academies.

The camp will also allow coaches to discuss playing principles and themes with the squad ahead of the two standalone fixtures, as well as the U18 Six Nations Festival. Players will be encouraged to explore the boundaries of their game during training.

In addition six players will be invited into camp as part of the wider squad as a way to support their future development.

Sarries U18 back row Toby Knight (Berkhamsted School) had been part of the original 46-player squad but is ruled out of the development camp through injury.

Pendlebury said: “My first priority is to get to know these players as well as I can. The players are the pathway.

“As a pathway management team we want to support the players in their development towards being full time senior academy players and future internationals as well as help them fulfil their potential as senior players in the game.

“The sessions will be a step up from the last 10 weeks of U18 academy league fixtures that they have participated in. I expect the players to ‘explore boundaries’ which could be a way of playing or executing a skill or tactic and look to learn something from each session and particularly each game that may support their progression in the game.

“We will explore different themes in attack, defence and transition and how we execute or look to utilise these will be a main theme for the U18 group going forwards.

“I just can’t wait to start working with this group through the spring and across the five competitive weekends this group will have together.”

England men U18s squad for February development camp

Forwards

Fin Baxter – Harlequins (Wellington College)

Corey Bowker – Sale Sharks (Kirkham Grammar)

Phil Brantingham – Newcastle Falcons (RGS Newcastle)

Arthur Clark – Gloucester Rugby (Hartpury College)

Joe Elsworth – Exeter Chiefs (Exeter College)

Jack Forsythe – Worcester Warriors (Warwick School)

Ben Grubb – Exeter Chiefs (Truro College)

Tarek Haffar – London Irish (St Pauls College)

Emeka Ilione – Leicester Tigers (Rugby School)

Obinna Nkwocha – Saracens (Felsted School)

Ethan Pearce-Cowley – Exeter Chiefs (Truro College)

Ewan Richards – Bath Rugby (Millfield School)

Charlie Rice – Bristol Bears (SGS College Filton)

Marcus Rhodes – London Irish (Wellington College)

Jack Rowntree – Leicester Tigers (Leicester Grammar School)

Ethan Staddon – Bath Rugby (Beechen Cliff School)

John Stewart – Bath Rugby (Beechen Cliff School)

Tristan Smith – Saracens (Felsted School)

Kit Smith – Leicester Tigers (Oakham School)

George Taylor – Bristol Bears (Bristol Grammar School)

Freddie Thomas – Gloucester Rugby (Dean Close School)

Will Trenholm – Harlequins (Cranleigh School)

Andrew Turner – Bristol Bears (SGS College Filton)

Joe Vajner – London Irish (Whitgift School)

Archie Vanes – Leicester Tigers (Brooksby Melton College)

Owen Vassello – Newcastle Falcons (Durham School)

Backs

Charlie Atkinson – Wasps (Abingdon School)

Seb Atkinson – Worcester Warriors (Bromsgrove School)

Deago Bailey – Bristol Bears (SGS Filton)

Orlando Bailey – Bath Rugby (Beechen Cliff School)

Oscar Beard – Harlequins (Cranleigh School)

Jamie Benson – Harlequins (Hampton School)

Sam Bryan – Saracens (Felsted School)

Cassius Cleaves – Harlequins (Wellington College)

Ethan Grayson – Northampton Saints (Northampton School for Boys)

Olly Hartley – Wasps (Whitgift School)

Louis Hillman-Cooper – Gloucester Rugby (Cheltenham College)

Brandon Jackson – Saracens (Sutton Valence School)

Matty Jones – Gloucester Rugby (Dean Close School)

Will Joseph – London Irish (Millfield School)

Dani Long-Martinez – Northampton Saints (Norwich School)

Rory Morgan – London Irish (St Pauls College)

Finlay Smith – Worcester Warriors (Warwick School)

Matthew Ward – Newcastle Falcons (Gosforth Academy)

TJ Wilstead – Bristol Bears (Colston’s School)

Ollie Wynn – Worcester Warriors (Bromsgrove School)

Additional wider squad attendees

Forwards

Tumy Onasanya – Sale Sharks (Pendleton Sixth Form College)

Nonso Agina – Sale Sharks

Harry Hocking – Exeter Chiefs (Truro College)

Ned Hawker – Yorkshire Carnegie (Woodhouse Grove)

Daniel Eckersley – Wasps (Bloxham School)

Backs

Nye Thomas – Sale Sharks (Liverpool College)