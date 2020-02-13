Free entry to RAF match at Allianz Park

Allianz Park will play host to the RAF Men’s XV vs the French Air Force on Wednesday 26th February (KO 19H00).

Entry to the Armed Forces ‘Le Crunch’ is FREE with catering available for supporters in the Olympic Bar.

Gates will open at 18H00 and the Saracens Store will be open until kick-off.

Hospitality is available for the match. Please contact laurenhewett@saracens.net.