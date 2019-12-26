George full of praise for Sarries youngsters

Jamie George has praised the Saracens youngsters who have excelled at the start of the season and believes the side is in a good place.

The hooker has featured in two Gallagher Premiership rounds since returning from the Rugby World Cup, helping Sarries to wins over Bath and Bristol Bears.

Prior to that, a young group had picked up victories on the road at Leicester Tigers and Gloucester as well as putting London Irish to the sword and George is proud of how they are driving the team’s performance levels.

“It’s great that everyone is getting the best out of each other.”

“We’re progressing nicely and building towards a performance we know we’re capable of,” he said.

“We’ve gone well in the Premiership so far and that’s testament to the young lads who have stepped up, performed well during the World Cup period and have continued to push the standards ever since.

“It’s great that everyone is getting the best out of each other. That starts from the coaches and filters down to the senior players and the rest of the squad. That’s what is so great about this environment and this club.”

Saracens end the calendar year on the road at Exeter Chiefs who sit top of the Premiership table.

Rob Baxter’s men are an outfit the Men in Black have had several tough encounters with over the years and George is anticipating another at Sandy Park.

“Exeter are a well-drilled, organised, physical side. That’s their identity and it has been for a long while now.

“We’ve enjoyed some classic contests against them over the years and this will be another one. We’re excited for the challenge.”