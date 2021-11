George, Itoje and Farrell to start for England v Tonga

Three Saracens players will be starting for England against Tonga at Twickenham on Saturday afternoon.

Jamie George will gain his 60th cap at hooker, whilst Maro Itoje starts in the second-row, and Owen Farrell captains the side at fly-half.

Max Malins has been ruled out of this weekend’s match but is expected to be available for selection against Australia and South Africa.

England team to play Tonga:

15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps)

14. Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons, 1 cap)

13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 40 caps)

12. Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 43 caps)

11. Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 66 caps)

10. Owen Farrell (Saracens, 93 caps)

9. Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 109 caps)

1. Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 30 caps)

2. Jamie George (Saracens, 59 caps)

3. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 44 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 48 caps)

5. Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 9 caps)

6. Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 87 caps)

7. Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 24 caps)

8. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 33 caps)



FINISHERS

16. Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 2 caps)

17. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 72 caps)

18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 12 caps)

19. Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 23 caps)

20. Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 1 cap)

21. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

22. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 2 caps)

23. George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 4 caps)