George pens long-term extension

Saracens is delighted to announce hooker Jamie George has penned a long-term contract extension.

The 29-year-old has played 226 times for his boyhood club since his debut in 2009 and has committed to the club until 2023.

An Academy graduate and supporter from childhood, George was part of the Class of 2008 alongside Owen Farrell, Jackson Wray, George Kruis and Will Fraser, and has been integral to Saracens’ success over the past decade.

During his time in north London, he has developed into a fully-fledged England international and earned British & Irish Lion recognition whilst helping the Men in Black to three European triumphs and five domestic titles.

George will remain with Sarries in the Championship and is enthusiastic about what the future holds.

“I couldn’t be happier to have signed for a few more years,” he said.

“I well and truly believe Saracens is my home and the way the club have looked after me over the past 10 to 12 years has been unbelievable.

“Another big reason for me signing is the group we’ve still got at the club. We’re a stronger group than we’ve ever been. This is probably the most exciting period I’ve ever been involved in with Saracens in terms of the regeneration, the rebuilding structure, people going out on loan and coming back and the challenge of playing next season in the Championship.

“I could never really picture myself playing anywhere else, this is home and I’m really happy.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall said: “It is difficult to put into words the impact that Jamie has had on our club.

“Early in his career he showed great patience and a willingness to learn and it has been a privilege to witness him develop into the outstanding player and leader he now is.

“Jamie is a great teammate who sets an incredible example with his drive to get better and his genuine care for the people he works with. He will play a vital role in the exciting challenges ahead and we are thrilled he has committed his future to Saracens.”