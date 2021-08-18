Georgia Evans staying at Saracens

Saracens is pleased to confirm that Georgia Evans will be remaining with the club after signing a new deal.

The Welsh international arrived at StoneX Stadium in 2020 from Pontyclun Falcons and had a huge impact last season, making 16 appearances during the Allianz Premier 15s campaign.

The 24-year-old, who can play in the second-row and back-row made her Six Nations debut last year, and now has eight caps for her country.

She comes from a family full of rugby pedigree, her cousin is former Wales fly-half Ceri Sweeney, whilst her younger brother Kyle plays for Pontypridd.

Evans is excited to be remaining with Sarries for the upcoming season.

“I’m so happy to be staying with Saracens and getting the opportunity to right a few wrongs from last season.

“There is so much to get excited about and I’m looking forward to working with the coaches and players to develop my game even further and help Saracens win back that title.”

Head Coach Alex Austerberry is pleased to have Evans on board.

“Georgia enjoyed a stellar first season at Saracens and firmly cemented herself within the group, putting in consistent performances week on week. She’s a strong ball carrier and a threat at the breakdown so we are delighted she has committed herself to Saracens for the coming years.”