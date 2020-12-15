Get your Saracens goodies in time for Christmas!

Christmas is fast approaching, but there is still time to get your Saracens goodies for your loved ones!

The Saracens Online Store has a variety of perfect gifts for you – from stocking fillers to replica jerseys. There’s something for everyone!

The last thing we want is for you to miss out on receiving your presents after Christmas Day so we’re here to let you know the last standard shipping day is Friday 18th December.

All orders should be placed by 15H00 on Friday to ensure your items will be delivered in time for the big day.