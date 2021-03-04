Greene King IPA Championship confirms live streaming plans

As the 2020/21 Greene King IPA Championship season kicks off this weekend, the Championship Clubs Committee has confirmed that up to five matches each round will be live-streamed for fans, including this weekend’s opening Saracens game against Cornish Pirates.

Sarries fans will be able to watch live-stream matches on a pay-per-view basis for £10 per game, a price agreed by all Championship clubs with revenues pooled and distributed between all clubs to help them through the financial challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Saracens has secured FREE LIVE STREAM ACCESS for all their seasonal members for all home games, in association with our new partners, City Index by StoneX.

Details of how members can claim a free access code will be distributed week commencing the 8th March in time for our first home game against Jersey Reds on 13th March. We encourage all members to check their account contact details, including email opt in preferences, are up to date to ensure they receive access code information.

Links to live streams of all Saracens matches, home and away, will be accessible from saracens.com/live-streams when pages are made available