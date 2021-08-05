Hannah Botterman signs long-term deal

Saracens is pleased to confirm that Hannah Botterman has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

The prop, who already has 22 England caps at just 22 years old, is one of the most exciting players in the sport and will now be remaining in North London for the foreseeable future.

Botterman made her debut for Saracens at the age of 18, and her performances saw her called up to the England squad where she gained her first cap against Canada.

She has been a huge part of the Allianz Premier 15s success in recent years for the Women in Black, making 48 appearances for the club en route to two league titles.

Botterman, who is one of England’s full time contracted players is pleased to have secured her future at StoneX Stadium.

“I’m excited to have extended my contract with Sarries after a difficult season personally, due to injury. I’m hoping to contribute to another successful campaign and regain some silverware!

“We are all very excited to get stuck into pre season and looking forward to being back in Red and Black with the fans at StoneX.”

Head Coach Alex Austerberry is delighted to have secured Botterman’s signature.

“Hannah is an unbelievably talented player. She is still very young but has so much experience that you forget her age, and is without a doubt one of the most exciting talents in the country.

She is fantastic on and off the field so it is great to have her committed as another local girl, and we are looking forward to seeing more of her over the long term.”