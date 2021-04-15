Heartbreak finish in Wakefield

A heart-breaking final quarter saw Wasps clinch the win in Saracens Mavericks final match in Wakefield. Mavericks led the way for the first three quarters, but Wasps brought it back in the final minutes to win 38-34.

The first quarter saw Mavericks start strong, taking a lead in the first few minutes. Strong defensive pressure allowed Mavericks to turnover some balls and convert to goal. With Jo Trip and Jodie Gibson in the defensive circle, Mavericks were able to take advantage and end the first quarter 7-9.

Mavericks kept the work up in the second quarter, creating opportunities wherever possible against a tough Wasps side. Both sides punished any errors and tried to pull ahead with every play they made. The half time score was 16-20 to Mavericks.

With the third quarter, Wasps came back with a renewed energy, playing a much smoother game. Mavericks kept up, going goal for goal throughout the quarter. Towards the end however, Mavericks began to make some errors which eroded their confidence. They still led 25-28 as they went into the final quarter.

Changes were made to the Mavericks line-up due to a nosebleed from GA Ine-Mari Venter. These changes fragmented Mavericks’ play and gave Wasps the opportunity to pull ahead. They went on a run of 10 goals before Mavericks were able to get back into the swing and pull back the score. However, this was too little too late, and Wasps took the win 38-34.

A bitter pill to swallow at the end of a close match. Congratulations to Gabby Marshall for a stellar performance throughout the match.

Photo Credit : Morgan Harlow