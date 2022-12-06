Heineken Champions Cup | The Format
We’re back at the top table of European Rugby this season, so here’s a refresher on the format of the Heineken Champions Cup!
The 24 clubs (eight from each league) are divided into four tiers based on their performances in the knockout phases of their respective leagues, and/or on their qualifying positions in their respective league tables as follows:
Tier 1 (6 clubs): 1st and 2nd ranked clubs from each league
Tier 2 (6 clubs): 3rd and 4th ranked clubs from each league
Tier 3 (6 clubs): 5th and 6th ranked clubs from each league
Tier 4 (6 clubs): 7th and 8th ranked clubs from each league
Pool Stage:
Each club will play four matches during the pool stage, two at home and two away.
Four match points for a win, two match points for a draw. A bonus point will be awarded to a club scoring four or more tries and to a club losing by seven points or fewer.
If two or more clubs in the same pool are equal on match points, their ranking will be determined as follows:
(i) the best aggregate points difference from the pool stage; or
(ii) if equal, the number of tries scored in the pool stage; or
(iii) if equal, the club with the fewest number of players suspended for disciplinary incidents in the pool stage; or
(iv) if equal, by drawing lots.
Round of 16:
The eight highest-ranked clubs in Pool A and the eight highest-ranked clubs in Pool B will qualify for the Round of 16 which will be played over one match as follows:
R16 1: Number 1-ranked club in Pool A v Number 8-ranked club in Pool B
R16 2: Number 2-ranked club in Pool A v Number 7-ranked club in Pool B
R16 3: Number 3-ranked club in Pool A v Number 6-ranked club in Pool B
R16 4: Number 4-ranked club in Pool A v Number 5-ranked club in Pool B
R16 5: Number 4-ranked club in Pool B v Number 5-ranked club in Pool A
R16 6: Number 3-ranked club in Pool B v Number 6-ranked club in Pool A
R16 7: Number 2-ranked club in Pool B v Number 7-ranked club in Pool A
R16 8: Number 1-ranked club in Pool B v Number 8-ranked club in Pool A
The clubs ranked numbers 1, 2, 3 and 4 from Pool A and Pool B will have home advantage in the Round of 16.
- The clubs ranked 9th and 10th in each of the pools will qualify for the Round of 16 of the EPCR Challenge Cup.
Quarter-finals
The quarter-finals will be played over one match and the highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home venue advantage as follows:
QF 1: Winner R16 1 v Winner R16 5
QF 2: Winner R16 7 v Winner R16 3
QF 3: Winner R16 2 v Winner R16 6
QF 4: Winner R16 8 v Winner R16 4
Semi-finals
The semi-finals will be played over one match, at a venue or venues designated by EPCR as follows:
SF 1: Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2
SF 2: Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4
Final
The 2023 final will be played at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin on Saturday 20 May.