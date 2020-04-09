Help us find Saracens’ NHS Heroes

Saracens Rugby Club is extremely proud of all NHS workers and would like to identify the NHS heroes in our Saracens family.

If you are a Sarries fan and work for the NHS or know friends and family who do, let us know as we would like to give credit where it’s due!

“We’re on a mission to find out all the Saracens fans who are currently involved with the NHS or currently working with the NHS,” Maro Itoje said.

“Please get in touch via twitter, Instagram, Facebook or email so we can show you our support!”

Supporters can get in touch by emailing supporterservices@saracens.net.

We look forward to hearing from you and are very thankful for every you do.