Herrelle selected for England Women U18 TDG

Saracens Women player Shaniah Herrelle has been named in the England Women U18 Talent Development Group for 2019/20.

Herrelle has progressed through the pathway from the Centre of Excellence programme to the Saracens Women senior squad, and has played in the Tyrrells Premier 15s Development League this season.

54 players from across the 10 Centres of Excellence and Tyrrells Premier 15s clubs were invited to attend a four-day assessment camp at Whittington Barracks, Lichfield with 31 selected.

The group will come together for four more camps throughout the season, as well as receiving individual and group support outside the England contact time.

The focus of the camps is to work on the fundamental, positional and off pitch skills of the players to prepare them to progress to senior Red Rose level. Alongside the initially selected 31 players, those unable to attend the initial camp will be invited to trial in January.