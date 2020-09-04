Hislop signs as front row cover
Saracens has secured the loan signing of Robin Hislop until the end of the 2019/20 season.
The loosehead prop joins from Championship outfit Doncaster Knights as front row cover for Eroni Mawi and Ralph Adams-Hale.
Scotland-born, Hislop came through at Edinburgh Rugby and had a spell with Rotherham Titans prior to his switch to Doncaster.
The club would like to thank Doncaster for allowing Robin to join on loan.
