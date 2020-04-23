Housemates Q&A: Nick Tompkins and Ali Crossdale

Saracens duo Nick Tompkins and Ali Crossdale are housemates and are currently living in lockdown together.

Gaming, training and activity aplenty, we asked them a few questions about their time together, tips on training at home and what their cheat meal of choice is!

What’s it like living together?

Nick Tompkins: We’re both very weird! Every day is a different day.

Ali Crossdale: I think we clash at times because we are very similar, and we do know how to wind each other up but other than that we do get on very well. Obviously, we’re in lockdown together and we’re yet to have a fight – touch wood! – but there’s still time!

Any bad habits?

AC: Nick’s worst habit is switching off. He has a massive tendency to be in a conversation with you and then find something that completely takes his mind away from what’s going on! Whether it’s his phone, the TV or whatever, he’s very good at switching off from listening to conversations. That’s frustrating!

NT: Well, you seem to have the lack of ability to put the ketchup away! Be nice if you did… maybe once.

How have you both been keeping fit in lockdown

NT: With great difficulty! It’s good that we’re together. I’d really, really struggle with some of the exercises on my own. We’re running a lot and we’re trying to get as many weight sessions in as possible too. We’re doing it but it’s pretty tough.

AC: Living together is fairly convenient for training. We’ve been doing running sessions Monday, Wednesday and Fridays; we’ve been doing a speed session on the Monday, then varied fitness after that.

Are there any simple drills fans can do at home?

NT: Passing drills… they’re probably the easiest. You can focus on pushing your hands through with the pass. I would recommend a starting one where the ball is on your hip, you’ve got your weight over your front foot, you push it through, and you step through with your other leg so you follow through with the pass and stay square.

AC: it depends on your living situation but if you’ve got someone to do it with then you can focus on the ball drop when kicking. You can do this even by yourself. You can put a real focus on dropping the ball straight, do it repetitively and get used to having a single hand on it. I think a few of the boys on the Sarries channels have been doing some skills like Jamie and Manu. Get your hands on the ball and keep doing stuff!

It can’t be all work and no reward! What is you go-to cheat meal?

NT: Dominos and a beer.

AC: Dominos is the key one!

NT: We go for Dominos because the cookies are the best you’ll ever have in your life!

AC: Only in off-season though…

NT: We never have it midweek!

Both of you are pretty settled at centre and wing respectively but if you could switch positions, where would you like to end up?

NT: Full-back. Goodey just dosses around back there and they always get the most metres as they catch the ball and get to run! It’s not a hard job is it, really? They don’t have to make many tackles either!

AC: I definitely don’t think I’d go in the forwards! Probably full-back or have a go at inside centre to play alongside you and see what that’s like!