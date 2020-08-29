How to watch London Irish vs Saracens

Want to watch this evening’s match between Saracens and London Irish and are unsure how?

Here’s some details you may find useful.

Current BT Sport Subscriber

If you are a BT Sport Subscriber, you can access the game on BT Sport Extra 3.

To access the BT Sport Extra channels, simply press the red button on your remote (on the Sky Digital Satellite Platform) or switch to BT Sport Extra on Channel 527 (on BT TV).

BT Sport Extra is included automatically within viewers’ existing BT Sport pack.

Saracens Members (Season Ticket Holders) not subscribed to BT

Saracens Season Ticket Holders can watch the match using a unique BT Match Pass code sent to them by Saracens. This is useable on the BT Sport App on iOS, Android, Windows 10, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, Xbox One, Apple TV, Sony PlayStation 4 and NOW TV boxes.

You can also watch online at bt.com/sport/watch. Check out https://www.saracens.com/find-out-more-about-the-bt-sport-match-pass/ for full details.

Please contact supporterservices@saracens.net if you have not received a code.