How to watch Worcester Warriors Women v Saracens Women on Saturday

Ahead of the final round of the Allianz Premier 15s there will be a new way to watch the live stream coverage.

Round 18 will be exclusively shown on Premier15s.com rather than across England Rugby channels, which includes Saracens Women who head to Sixways in their last match before the semi-final.

The upcoming live stream for the final round will have an innovative new broadcast format, as for the first time in the Allianz Premier 15s the RFU will provide a live round the grounds service as part of the broadcast.

Wasps FC Ladies against Bristol Bears Women will be the main commentary game from Twyford Avenue. There will also be cameras and reporters at the three other matches that kick-off at 1400 BST on Saturday, 8 May including DMP Durham Sharks v Harlequins Women, Loughborough Lightning v Sale Sharks Women and Worcester Warriors Women v Saracens Women, with in-game tries and highlights from these games.

To watch this new format will require viewers to complete a simple and free registration process. This can be done ahead of Saturday’s broadcast or on the day.

Please follow these simple steps below to register your account to gain access to watch Allianz Premier 15s action.

If there are any issues with your login please contact LoginSupport@RFU.com.