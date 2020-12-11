Hunter-Hill relishing return of fans

Callum Hunter-Hill has expressed his excitement of spectators returning to Copthall Stadium this weekend.

Saracens take on a Leicester Tigers XV as they begin preparations for the 2020/21 Championship since with 1,000 supporters set to be in attendance.

Other than a small number of people at the European semi-final in Paris, it will be the first time Sarries will have played in front of a live crowd since March.

The benefit of supporters cheering the Men in Black on in person is not lost on lock Hunter-Hill who is relishing their return.