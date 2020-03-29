I’ll stay for however long Sarries want me – Barrington

Richard Barrington says he will be staying at Saracens next season.

The prop, who previously stated his intention to stay with the Men in Black in a pre-match press conference this year, confirmed the news for supporters in a Q&A session on the club’s Instagram channel.

The news comes days after both Jackson Wray and Billy Vunipola also committed themselves to continuing their time in north London.

“Of course I’m staying at Saracens next year,” Barrington said. “I love the club, I’ve been here eight years and I’ll stay for however long they want me.”

As well as Instagram, Barrington took to twitter to answer fan questions with topics ranging from his favourite karaoke song, his golf form and the conundrum of why pizza boxes are square.

“I love the club, I’ve been here eight years and I’ll stay for however long they want me.”

In a rugby sense, the 30-year-old talked about how influential his parents and the Saracens coaches have been during his career as well as revealing last year’s Heineken Champions Cup final as his favourite match he has played in.

However, it is the moments off the field and memories made with teammates that he is fond of the most.

“On the pitch stuff has been amazing but off the pitch I’ve made some close friends,” he said.

“I have amazing friends here, family, at Saracens who I will never forget when I’m older. I’ve made a lot of memories off the pitch with those boys whether it’s going away to South Africa, Marbella or New York.

“The trips have been amazing, I’ve really enjoyed them and making memories with the boys.”