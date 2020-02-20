I’m grateful for the opportunity – Reffell

Sean Reffell will make his first Gallagher Premiership start when Saracens travel to Wasps on Friday night.

The Academy flanker has made three league appearances to date, all of which have come as a replacement, but will line up in the number seven jersey at the Ricoh Arena.

He is the latest player from the club’s youth system to achieve a milestone following that of Ali Crossdale and Ollie Stonham in recent weeks and is thankful for the time of his more experienced back-row peers as he continues to learn his trade.

“I’m really excited and grateful for the opportunity,” Reffell said.

“To be able to learn from the likes of Billy (Vunipola), Jackson (Wray) and Ben (Earl) has been invaluable for me and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the game time I’ve had in the Premiership so far.

“I’m always learning. The coaches have been great in terms of my development and I’m picking new things up with every session and every game.”

Reffell will go up against two internationals and a fellow young, talented flanker in the Midlands.

Jack Willis, Thomas Young and Brad Shields make up Wasps’ six-seven-eight combo and Reffell believes stopping them hassling Sarries ball at the ruck is key.

“Their back row are all good at the breakdown and aim to spoil and slow the ball down.

“We’ve got to make sure we win our contests and battles across the field to not allow them to do that.”