I’m loving being out there – Malins

Max Malins is just delighted to be back playing rugby after a long period spent on the sidelines.

The 22-year-old missed just over three months of action due to a foot injury and made his comeback in the away match at Munster.

Malins scored twice against Bristol Bears and was awarded man of the match.

He began the return fixture a week later, his first European start, and kept his place at full-back for the visit of Bristol Bears on Saturday.

The Academy graduate dazzled in the backfield with line breaks aplenty and two stunning tries, deservedly earning himself the man of the match award.

His first try came from a dummy and fast footwork while his second saw him tip-toe and dot down via his fingertips.

On top of his games, Malins is enjoying being back out on the paddock with his teammates and hopes his good form continues.

“It was a lot of fun – I’m loving being out playing,” he said.

“Obviously I had a disappointing first half to the season where I couldn’t play so any game time now I’m really pleased with. Thankfully I’m playing well and I hope that continues.”

On the Bristol win and his tries, Malins continued: “There was a lot of defending towards the end, a lot of running, but it was great to get the win and get the bonus point.

“We were pressing them in their 22 in the last 10 minutes of the first half and we knew we had to come away with a try which we got in the end. I think our attack in the first half was brilliant and thankfully it paid off just before half-time.”