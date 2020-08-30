Improvements to be made – George

Saracens may have recorded back-to-back victories in the Gallagher Premiership, but Jamie George insists there are plenty of improvements for the squad to make.

The Men in Black returned to league action after five months away with defeat at Bristol Bears and have since followed up with bonus-point wins over Harlequins and Gloucester at Allianz Park.

Despite securing five points in both matches, long-serving hooker George says the group have ‘a lot of work to do’ and are striving as one to progress their game.

“We’re not overly pleased with where we’re at,” he said.

“We’ve got a lot of improving to do but we’ve certainly got the right mindset with that and the coaches are certainly driving it.”

“The improvements have certainly been there with where we were with regards to against Bristol which wasn’t where we wanted to be. We were slightly better against Quins; I thought the way the boys stepped up midweek was excellent and we’re looking to build on that against London Irish on Monday.

“We’ve got a lot of improving to do but we’ve certainly got the right mindset with that and the coaches are certainly driving it. We’re excited about the prospect of getting better.”

The midweek fixture against Gloucester saw several players make their Sarries debuts with a high number of Academy involvements too.

George is pleased with the impact the club’s young crop are having and believes it bodes well for the future.

“I think it’s brilliant,” he said. “We’ve always been a club that have given good opportunities to young players.

“Looking forward to next season and towards the end of this season, I think it’s a great preparation period for those guys to get a taste of senior rugby, get a taste of what the differences are with regards to our expectations when you play for Saracens first team.

“Those guys that are new into the team are driving the standards at the minute which is exactly the sort of framework we want.

“It’s an exciting time with so many good young players coming through and when you add that to some of the more experienced international guys, I think it’s a great squad to be a part of.”