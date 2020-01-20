Saracens

Injury update: Billy Vunipola

20-01-2020 Club News - Lewis Hancock

Billy Vunipola has suffered a broken arm.

The Saracens Number 8 picked up the injury seven minutes into the Men in Black’s victory over Racing 92 in the Heineken Champions Cup.

He will see a consultant over the coming days to determine the full extent of the injury before undergoing rehabilitation.

