Injury update: Billy Vunipola

Injury update: Billy Vunipola20-01-2020 Club News - Lewis HancockBilly Vunipola has suffered a broken arm.The Saracens Number 8 picked up the injury seven minutes into the Men in Black's victory over Racing 92 in the Heineken Champions Cup.He will see a consultant over the coming days to determine the full extent of the injury before undergoing rehabilitation.