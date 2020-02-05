Saracens

Injury Update: Mackenzie Carson and Rosie Galligan

05-02-2020

Mackenzie Carson and Rosie Galligan are set for a spell on the sidelines due to injury

Both players suffered ankle injuries in the 48 – 26 away win over Worcester Warriors Women and will be out for several months as a result.

Both have had successful operations and will now follow return to play plans with the support of the Saracens Women medical team.

