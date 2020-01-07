Injury update: Max Malins

Injury update: Max Malins07-01-2020 Club News - Lewis HancockMax Malins is set for a spell on the sidelines due to injury.The 23-year-old suffered a broken foot in Saracens’ match at Exeter Chiefs and will be out of action for approximately three months.Malins had successful surgery on Monday and will now begin a rehabilitation programme.Latest News Articles win tickets to the final with gilbery rugby... win tickets to the final with gilbery... ... 07-01-2020 Club News Match Report: Saracens Men 62-5 Worcester Warriors... Match Report: Saracens Men 62-5... ... 05-01-2020 Match Reports