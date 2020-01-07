Saracens

Injury update: Max Malins

07-01-2020 Club News - Lewis Hancock

Max Malins is set for a spell on the sidelines due to injury.

The 23-year-old suffered a broken foot in Saracens’ match at Exeter Chiefs and will be out of action for approximately three months.

Malins had successful surgery on Monday and will now begin a rehabilitation programme.

