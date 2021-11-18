INJURY UPDATE | November 2021

Saracens can today issue the following update regarding our players who are looking to return from injury.

OWEN FARRELL

Will undergo surgery for an ankle injury sustained while playing for England against Australia, is expected to be out for 10-12 weeks.

JAMIE GEORGE

Has returned to the club after picking up a knee injury last weekend at Twickenham, will return in 8-10 weeks.

ELLIOT DALY

Back in full training and available for selection imminently.

MARCO RICCIONI

Will have surgery on Wednesday on the knee injury suffered last week, will miss the remainder of the 21/22 season.

RALPH ADAMS-HALE

Had successful surgery after dislocating his shoulder against Leicester, should be back playing in early 2022.

DUNCAN TAYLOR

Will have surgery on Wednesday after injuring his arm against Harlequins in the Premiership Cup. Expected to be out for 3-4 months.

BILLY VUNIPOLA

Is back in training after suffering a knee injury at the end of October.

KAPELI PIFELETI

Has returned to training following a shoulder injury sustained in the Storm match against London Irish in October.

SEAN REFFELL

Going through final stages of the return to play protocols following a concussion last week.