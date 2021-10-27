Injury Update | October 2021

Saracens Men currently have six players sidelined with injury, here is an update on when we can expect to see them back in action for the Men in Black.

ELLIOT DALY

Is imminently returning to training following his minor surgery in the summer after the British and Irish Lions Tour, is due to be available for selection in early December.

RALPH ADAMS-HALE

Suffered a dislocated shoulder against Bristol and has since had routine surgery to repair it. Expected to be out for between three to four months, with return anticipated for early 2022.

DUNCAN TAYLOR

Returned to training this week after an operation on his ankle in the summer, should be available for selection in early November.

JOEL KPOKU

Has returned to training following a knee injury sustained against Ulster in the pre-season friendly, is expected to feature in the Premiership Rugby Cup matches during mid November.

CALLUM HUNTER-HILL

Required some injections in his back for an issue which has now been resolved, and he should also return in November.

KAPELI PIFELETI

Suffered a shoulder injury in the Storm match against London Irish ‘A’, has seen a specialist and is awaiting confirmation of a return to play date.