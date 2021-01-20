INTERNATIONAL ALL STAR SET TO PLAY AGAINST ENGLAND ROSES

A Vitality Netball Superleague All Stars squad has today been announced, that will see a team of 13 players which includes our very own defensive dynamo, New Zealander Jo Trip who will also be joint vice-captain alongside Sam May (Loughborough Lightning) and captain Liana Leota (Severn Stars) playing in a three-part Vitality Netball Legends Series against the Vitality Roses.

Taking place on January 20, 22 and 24, the series will be aired by England Netball broadcast partner Sky across Sky Sports Mix / Arena and YouTube, giving the Netball Family a great opportunity to watch their favourite club and country players in action.

The series will be played behind closed doors in line with Government guidance relating to elite sport, with strict COVID testing and protocols in place, with player and staff safety paramount.

When Jo was asked about taking part in this International Series she said “It is such an honour to be part of the International All Stars team to take on the Vitality England Roses in the upcoming Legend Series.”

“I am very excited to play and combine with such incredible players from all around the world, each bringing their own style and flair. A big thank you to England Netball for making this series happen.”

The Vitality Roses squad remains unchanged to the one announced to face Jamaica which includes fellow defensive partner Razia Quashie and the teams will still play for the Jean Hornsby Cup, named in celebration of the first Black England netball player and all her achievements on the court.

The full dates and time of each fixture are as follows:

• 20 January at 6.00pm

• 22 January at 6.00pm

• 24 January at 6.30pm