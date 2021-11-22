International Round Up | Autumn Series draws to a close

The Autumn Nations Series ended over the weekend, and Saracens players were at the centre of another thrilling round of matches.

Maro Itoje and Max Malins both played their part in England’s last gasp 27-26 victory over South Africa, who had Vincent Koch on duty during the second half.

Nick Tompkins scored a try for Wales in their dramatic 29-28 win against Australia at the Principality Stadium.

Eroni Mawi started for Fiji as they drew 15-15 against Georgia, whilst Janco Venter also started for Namibia in their dominant 41-10 triumph over Zimbabwe.

The Red Roses extended their incredible winning streak to 18 games in their huge 89-0 win against USA at Sixways. Holly Aitchison scored, Zoe Harrison kicked a conversion, Hannah Botterman came off the bench and Carly Waters was also involved for the visitors.

Georgia Evans, Donna Rose and Kat Evans were all in action for Wales, but it was Canada who came out victorious at Cardiff Arms Park.

The players will now all return to Sarries with a huge month ahead for both the Men and Women as the league resumes.