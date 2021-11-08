International Round Up | Sarries players shine on world stage

There were plenty of Saracens on international duty at the weekend, here is a round up how they got on.

Jamie George scored two tries on his 60th cap for England during their emphatic 69-3 win over Tonga at Twickenham on Saturday, Maro Itoje was also on the scoresheet in South West London.

Nick Tompkins started for Wales against South Africa at the Principality Stadium and he came up against fellow Saracen Vincent Koch in Cardiff, but it was the World Champions who came out 23-18 winners in a dramatic match.

Marco Riccioni carried on his early season form as he started for Italy as they took on New Zealand in Rome, as the All Blacks registered a 47-9 win.

Eroni Mawi was also in action for Fiji, and they were dominant against Spain to secure a 43-13 win in Madrid.

Saracens Women also had a host of internationals playing across the weekend, and the Red Roses were once again emphatic winners over New Zealand.

Poppy Cleall captained her country for the first time, Zoe Harrison was 100% from the tee, Holly Aitchison and Marlie Packer both started whilst Hannah Botterman and Sarah McKenna were on the bench at Franklin’s Gardens.

Georgia Evans, Kat Evans and Donna Rose were all involved for Wales as they beat Japan 23-5 on Sunday evening, with Kat getting her first cap for her country.

Alex Ellis, Janna Slevinsky and Carly Waters came up against each other as Canada took on USA in Glendale, and it was the Canadians who secured the bragging rights on Friday night.

There is another full schedule of international rugby this weekend, so stay tuned to our channels for team news throughout the week!