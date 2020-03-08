IWD 2020 | It has to be that we’re speaking up about the right things
As part of International Women’s Day 2020 we spoke to Saracens Women players to get their thoughts on the theme of “Each for Equal”.
Rosie Galligan and Chantelle Miell told us what they thought about negative reactions to women’s rugby, why there needs to be more women involved in the sport in all areas and why they enjoy challenging stereotypes.
International Women's Day | "It has to be that we're speaking up about the right things"
