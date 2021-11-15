Itoje and Cleall nominated for World Rugby Player of the Year

Saracens is proud to see that Maro Itoje and Poppy Cleall have both been nominated for World Rugby Player of the Year.

Both players made their 50th appearances for England at the weekend, and have both continued their incredible rise to the top or the sport throughout 2021.

Itoje helped Saracens gain promotion back to the Gallagher Premiership and was also named Player of the Series in the British and Irish Lions Tour of South Africa.

Cleall has been a powerhouse in the Sarries pack and was the Player of the Tournament during the Six Nations, showing her quality throughout the competition.

Fans will be able to select their winners for the World Rugby Men’s and Women’s Players of the Year. Voting will be open from 10:00 GMT on Monday, 15 November until 23:59 GMT on Sunday, 21 November.

World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year Nominees:

Antoine Dupont (France)

Michael Hooper (Australia)

Maro Itoje (England/British and Irish Lions)

Samu Kerevi (Australia)

World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year Nominees:

Zoe Aldcroft (England)

Caroline Boujard (France)

Poppy Cleall (England)

Laure Sansus (France)

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: “The World Rugby Awards are the ultimate accolade for rugby, and we are delighted to honour the outstanding players and individuals who have made an impact on our game on and off the field in 2021.”