Itoje and Malins in England squad to take on South Africa

Maro Itoje and Max Malins are both in the England squad to play South Africa this weekend.

Itoje starts in the second-row after making his 50th cap against Australia, whilst Malins is on the bench for the match against the World Champions.

Eddie Jones said: “This is our biggest game of the season and the final game of the autumn campaign and we want to finish with a bang.

“We’ve been really pleased with the preparation this week and how the team has continued to develop over the past month.

“Now we want to put on our best performance this autumn in front of a capacity 82,000 crowd at Twickenham.”

ENGLAND XV

15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 4 caps)

14. Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 6 caps)

13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 42 caps)

12. Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 45 caps)

11. Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 68 caps)

10. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 4 caps)

9. Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 111 caps)

1. Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 1 cap)

2. Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 4 caps)

3. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 46 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 50 caps)

5. Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 11 caps)

6. Courtney Lawes (C) (Northampton Saints, 89 caps)

7. Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 26 caps)

8. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 35 caps)

FINISHERS

16. Nic Dolly (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

17. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 73 caps)

18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 14 caps)

19. Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 25 caps)

20. Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 8 caps)

21. Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 3 caps)

22. Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks, 1 cap)

23. Max Malins (Saracens, 9 caps)