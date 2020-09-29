I’ve loved every minute of this season – Vunipola

Manu Vunipola says he has enjoyed every opportunity that has come his way this season.

The young fly-half has featured heavily for Saracens in the Gallagher Premiership and Heineken Champions Cup in a season which has been huge learning curve at senior level.

He has adapted and excelled in the starting jersey when called upon and insists the experiences he has had will only make him a better player.

“I’m just thankful to have been given this opportunity to even wear the Sarries shirt this year.”

“I’ve loved every single second, every minute of this season,” Vunipola said.

“It’s opened up a lot of opportunities for myself to play with club legends like Wiggy and Brad. I can say that I’m fortunate enough to have played a couple of games with them by my side and I’m just thankful to have been given this opportunity to even wear the Sarries shirt this year.

“I guess in the position I am in at the moment you kind of have to step up a bit more than expected but it’s a challenge that I’ve loved and it’s something that I’m working on week in, week out and I can only get better from it.”

Strangely, despite being aged 20, Vunipola is one of the more experienced in the squad for Wednesday’s match against Worcester Warriors.

Academy trio Ollie Stonham, Jon Kpoku and Ethan Benson are in line for their league debuts at a ground England Under-20 international Vunipola made his maiden Premiership start for Saracens.

“There were a lot of nerves that day!” he recalled.

“If I could go back to that game I would just tell myself to enjoy it and let go because It’s always been a dream for me to play in the Premiership as it is for these lads playing this Wednesday.

“You just have to be in the moment and just enjoy it as it’s a game of rugby at the end of the day and something we’ve all dreamt of.”

Vunipola added: “It’s weird because we’re all kind of the same age but it’s exciting to play alongside people I’ve played with in the junior Academy and at school. It’s exciting for the club to see such a young group of boys run out in a Premiership match.

“This new group that is playing it’s kind of the start for us. Obviously we’re ending our time in the Prem but this is the start of this new group going forward and it’s exciting and it’s something that I can’t wait to be a part of.”