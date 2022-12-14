Jamie George and Elliot Daly sign new contracts at Saracens

Saracens is delighted to announce that Jamie George and Elliot Daly have both signed new deals at the club.

The duo, who are mainstays in the starting line-up have committed their futures to the club, and fans can now look forward to seeing them at StoneX Stadium for another spell.

The hooker, who is a club stalwart originally joined the academy as a 14 year old, and has gone on to make 263 appearances for the Men in Black.

The 32-year-old made his debut back in 2009, and has starred on the international stage as well as the club game, with 72 England caps and three British & Irish Lions caps to his name.

With five Premiership titles and three European crowns already in his trophy cabinet, he will be hoping to add yet more success to an already decorated career with this new contract.

George is pleased to have committed his future to the club.

“I am beyond excited to be extending my time at this amazing club. When making this decision, I reflected back on what an incredible journey it has been with some truly inspiring people.

The thing that excites me most going forward is that there is so much more to come and I am very passionate about being a part of that.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is thrilled to have the front-rower on board once again.

“Jamie represents everything good about the club and we are of course delighted that he has re-signed with us.

His influence on the group both on and off the pitch is enormous and it is brilliant news that he will remain at Saracens.”

Daly, who plays all across the back-line on the wing, in the midfield and at full-back has been at the top of the game for a decade now, with 56 England caps and five British and Irish Lions caps on the international stage.

The 30-year-old is closing in on a half century of appearances for Sarries since making the move from Wasps, with plenty more to come for fans heading to StoneX Stadium.

Daly is thrilled to be staying in North London.

“I have loved every minute of being part of this club since I joined so it was an easy decision to re-sign.

The coaches and players are building towards something special and I’m so happy to be part of the journey moving forward.”

McCall says Daly’s new deal is great news for all connected with Saracens.

“Elliot is a huge part of our group. He brings a fantastic amount of energy every day to training, his performances have been consistently outstanding and we are thrilled he has extended his stay at the club.”