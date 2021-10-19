Jamie George called up to England squad
Jamie George has been added to the England squad for the Autumn series at Twickenham.
The hooker is the fourth Saracens player to be included for their three fixtures in November, joining Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje and Max Malins.
England will play Tonga (6 November), Australia (13 November) and South Africa (20 November) with all matches at Twickenham Stadium.
