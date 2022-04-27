Jamie George – the latest member of the 250 club

“When you think of Saracens you think of Jamie.” A fitting tribute to the latest member of the 250 Club at StoneX Stadium.

Jamie George, who led the team out at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for his latest landmark appearance has always been one of the most popular members of the squad, so we thought it would be best to get some of his fellow players to talk about his influence at the club.

“You underestimate how long he’s played at the highest level for, and the fact that he’s worked so hard for it.” Mako Vunipola

The hooker, who joined the academy at the age of 14 went on to make his first team debut back in 2009, and he has since gone on to win five Premiership titles and three European Cups for the North Londoners.

Add in to that equation three Six Nations titles with England, 66 caps for his country and two British and Irish Lions tours and then you can get a sense of his extraordinary achievements in the game.

Mako Vunipola, Elliot Daly, George Kruis, Chris Wyles and Will Fraser have all played alongside the front-rower and paid tribute to him.

“It’s a great achievement and not an easy thing to do.” Said Vunipola. “You underestimate how long he’s played at the highest level for, and the fact that he’s worked so hard for it.”

He continued: “He has made his position his own on the pitch but the best thing about Jamie is the person that he’s become. He’s always been well liked within the group and people want to spend time with him.”

Daly, who has featured with George all across the world on international duty is proud of his rise to the top of the game.

“It’s an amazing achievement for his age to do it so quickly, it shows how good he was coming through the ranks.

He’s been a massive servant for this club and when you think of Saracens you think of Jamie. He’s one of the best hookers in the world and I’m really happy that he got the recognition on his 250th appearance.”

George Kruis, who has part of the famous academy group that graduated together, was also full of pride when seeing George lead the team out at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“It’s a ridiculous number, particularly when you add in all of the England caps as well. The fact that he had to wait his turn for both club and county speaks volumes and now he’s at the top of his game.

Chris Wyles, who hung up his boots in 2018 won plenty of silverware during his time at Sarries and says the hooker is showing no signs of slowing down.

“A lot of the boys that came through in that academy group have still got so much left in them. Jamie epitomises everything about Saracens and I’m really happy for him.”

Will Fraser, who unfortunately had to retire due to a neck injury grew up with him and was also proud of his achievement.

“I know he’ll be over the moon about it and it’s great. He’s Sarries through and through. He has always stood out and always been a leader and I’m sure there will be many more to come.”

The hooker already has his place cemented in the historic books at StoneX, but he will still be eyeing up plenty more memorable moments in the coming years both domestically and internationally.

Congratulations, Jamie!