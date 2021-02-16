Job vacancy: Saracens Mavericks General Manager

Saracens Mavericks are a leading netball franchise in England and are founder members of the Netball Super League.

Saracens Mavericks have a strong history in high performance netball and have enjoyed past success as league Champions. The team’s achievements are underpinned by a thriving pathway programme producing a wealth of players who have gone on to achieve international honours with the England Roses. Saracens Mavericks are also committed to developing netball in our communities across the East region.

The club are looking to appoint a General Manager who will provide leadership and guidance on a day to day basis for the Saracens Mavericks. The post holder will be the leaders in implementing the Club’s strategy as set out by the Saracens Mavericks Board to help achieve further growth and performance of the franchise.

The position of General Manager will report to the Saracens Director of Women’s Sport and will be responsible for ensuring daily operational activities for Saracens Mavericks are carried out efficiently.