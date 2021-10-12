Joe Simpson’s loan spell at Saracens ends
Joe Simpson’s loan spell at Saracens has now ended, and the scrum-half has joined Bath Rugby.
The former England scrum-half came off the bench in the opening day win at Bristol, and also scored for the Storm against Ealing Trailfinders during his month-long spell at StoneX Stadium.
Director of Rugby Mark McCall praised Simpson for his effort for the Men in Black.
“Joe made a significant contribution on and off the field in a short period of time. He is a top professional and person, and we wish him well for the future.”
Latest News Articles
NEXT UP | Key run of fixtures for Saracens Men... NEXT UP | Key run of fixtures for...
After the win over Newcastle Falcons at StoneX Stadium, Saracens now face a crucial run of...
Feature | Austerberry eyeing big season for Sarries... Feature | Austerberry eyeing big season...
Alex Austerberry should feel very proud of his regular season league record with Saracens...