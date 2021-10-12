Joe Simpson’s loan spell at Saracens ends

Joe Simpson’s loan spell at Saracens has now ended, and the scrum-half has joined Bath Rugby.

The former England scrum-half came off the bench in the opening day win at Bristol, and also scored for the Storm against Ealing Trailfinders during his month-long spell at StoneX Stadium.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall praised Simpson for his effort for the Men in Black.

“Joe made a significant contribution on and off the field in a short period of time. He is a top professional and person, and we wish him well for the future.”