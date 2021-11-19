Joel Kpoku leaves for Lyon

Saracens can today confirm that Joel Kpoku has left the club to join Lyon.

The second-rower made 46 appearances for the North Londoners after making his debut in 2018, and will now head to France seeking more regular game time in the Top 14.

The 22-year-old thanked everyone at the club following his departure.

“I’d like to say a massive thank you to all in the organisation for the help & support I’ve received during my seven years at the club from the junior academy all the way through.

“It’s been one hell of a journey and one I’ll look back on fondly. I’ve learnt an awful lot from the world class players we have here & for that I’ll always be grateful.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall thanked Kpoku for all of his effort in the Black and Red shirt.

“Everyone would like to thank Joel for all he has contributed to the club and we wish him well for the future.”