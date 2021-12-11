John CHAMBERS

On the evening of Wednesday 22nd December, a host of Saracens players will be descending on StoneX Stadium to take on the role of coach and give young players from the community the chance to learn from the very best.
The session is open to all players aged U7 – U14 and will provide an opportunity to work with players on a number of skill stations alongside Saracens’ award winning community coaches and high-profile Saracens players under the floodlights of StoneX Stadium on the 4G pitch!
The session will allow young players to train in a fun and enjoyable environment developing individual concepts such as catch & pass, evasion and contact skills. The evening will also allow for players to work on unit development including areas such as rucking, leaching and defence organisation alongside top players.
The coaching session will be followed by an opportunity to collect autographs and mingle with the players responsible for some of the most expansive and entertaining rugby in the Gallagher Premiership.
OVERVIEW
The Saracens Players Coaching Event is Saracens’ most immersive coaching experience. The programme, now in its eighth season, has proven to be a fantastic success generating positive feedback from parents and participants alike.
Saracens profile players are able to attend these evenings to pass on their expert coaching tips to young players across the community. The Saracens players will instil some of the values that drive them, urging young talent to work hard; play with honesty, humility and discipline whilst working together as a team.
Each child will receive their very own limited edition t-shirt to train in and the evening will conclude with an opportunity to collect autographs plus have photos taken with some of the biggest names in the Gallagher Premiership, most of whom are often unable to attend our traditional rugby camps programme.
FEEDBACK
“The evening was fantastic. My son had the best time. It was great to see so many Saracens players in attendance and helping with the coaching. Hats off to you. Will be coming again”
“This was a fantastic event – well organised and well executed by all involved – coaches, players and support staff.”
“Please pass on my thanks to all who helped organise and run the coaching event at Sarries last Wednesday. My 2 boys had a really good time and very much enjoyed training with and meeting the Sarries stars. The coaches and stations were really good and the experience of training on the Sarries pitch will stay with them for a long time. It was a really fun evening and I can’t suggest anything to improve it!”
Specific Course Information:
Course: Saracens Players Coaching Event
Venue: StoneX Stadium
Date: 22/12/21
Time: 18.00 – 18:15 – Arrival for registration
18:30 – Rugby sessions begin
19:30/19:45 – Rugby sessions end & autograph session begins
20:30 – Event close
Ages: U7 – U14
Price: £50.00
Players to be confirmed
*Selected players may be subject to change due to injury, illness or other rugby commitments.
SARACENS RESIDENTIAL RUGBY CAMP, FEATURING A DAY TRAINING WITH THE PROS
Come and experience the life of a professional rugby player on our residential camp. For four days and three nights you will eat, sleep, train, recover and abide by the Core Values in the same way as the Saracens first team do daily.
Throughout your time with some of our top coaches you will work on differing skills that will make you a more rounded player and give you the ability to view the game from different perspectives on the pitch. You will develop skills in leadership, decision making and goal setting as well as creating a game plan that will suit the players around you, culminating in playing a match at StoneX Stadium on the last day with your families invited to be there to watch.
A day with the pros early in the week will see players experiencing training alongside the professional players in the morning, learning directly from the likes of Maro Itoje, Jamie George and club captain Owen Farrell (players subject to injuries and enforced international leave). After lunch the players will have the opportunity to watch the first team train and ask questions of the management to explore reasoning behind certain activities and improve depth of knowledge that they can take away to their own clubs. There will be an opportunity then for pictures, autographs and questions when the session has finished.
Outside of training the players will learn more about nutrition, the best ways to recover after rugby activity and what work is done away from the pitch in terms of preparation and analysis, all of which will help players achieve their goals set out with coaches throughout the camp.
Our coaches will each bring a range of skills all specialising in different areas of the game. Their knowledge will enable players to work on position specific skills, as well as giving them the opportunity to learn something new, including kicking, scrummaging and passing as well as the contact areas of the game.
Whilst at a Saracens Rugby Camp children will strive to adhere to our core values:
Discipline
We understand our role within the team and commit to be the best that we can be.
Honesty
We are honest with our self and help create a safe environment where others can give and receive honest feedback.
Work Rate
We work together as a team and always give 100%.
Humility
We are good losers as well as good winners and we treat everyone with respect.
Included
You are advised to check your journey prior to leaving in case of any line closures or diversions.
Travelling through Victoria
Take the Victoria line to Seven Sisters or Tottenham Hale, then take a bus to the stadium or walk. If you wish to take the Overground to White Hart Lane, you are advised to board at Liverpool Street.
Travelling through Waterloo
Take the Northern line to Euston and then use the Victoria line as above.
Travelling through Paddington or Marylebone
Take the Circle line to Liverpool Street for trains to Northumberland Park or White Hart Lane. Alternatively, you could take the Metropolitan line to Kings Cross and the Victoria line as above. (If you are travelling through Marylebone you will need to walk to Baker Street to access the Circle and Metropolitan lines).
Travelling through Euston or Kings Cross St Pancras
An alternative to using the Victoria line is to take the Circle or Metropolitan lines to Liverpool Street for trains to Northumberland Park or White Hart Lane.
Travelling through Liverpool Street
Use London Overground for direct trains to White Hart Lane, or Greater Anglia for direct trains to Northumberland Park.
Travelling through Stratford
Take a direct Greater Anglia train to Northumberland Park.
Travelling through Fenchurch Street
Walk to Liverpool Street for trains to Northumberland Park or White Hart Lane.
Travelling through Victoria
Take the Victoria line to Seven Sisters or Tottenham Hale, then take a bus to the stadium or walk. If you wish to take the Overground to White Hart Lane, you are advised to board at Liverpool Street.
Travelling through Waterloo
Take the Northern line to Euston and then use the Victoria line as above.
Travelling through Paddington or Marylebone
Take the Circle line to Liverpool Street for trains to Northumberland Park or White Hart Lane. Alternatively, you could take the Metropolitan line to Kings Cross and the Victoria line as above. (If you are travelling through Marylebone you will need to walk to Baker Street to access the Circle and Metropolitan lines).
Travelling through Euston or Kings Cross St Pancras
An alternative to using the Victoria line is to take the Circle or Metropolitan lines to Liverpool Street for trains to Northumberland Park or White Hart Lane.
Travelling through Liverpool Street
Use London Overground for direct trains to White Hart Lane, or Greater Anglia for direct trains to Northumberland Park.
Travelling through Stratford
Take a direct Greater Anglia train to Northumberland Park.
Travelling through Fenchurch Street
Walk to Liverpool Street for trains to Northumberland Park or White Hart Lane.
You are advised to check your journey prior to leaving in case of any line closures or diversions.
The stadium is well-served by TfL buses, albeit with some services diverted during the road closure period.
Bus diversions will be minimised, so they are back operating on the High Road as soon as possible after the final whistle.
Before and during a match, services that normally run up and down the High Road (149, 259, 279 and 349) are diverted to the east of the stadium at Lansdowne Road, rejoining the High Road at the Northumberland Park junction.
You are advised to check your journey prior to leaving in case of any line closures or diversions.
We encourage spectators to cycle to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. There is ample cycle parking around the stadium and at the Tottenham Community Sports Centre and St Francis De Sales School, with capacity for 220 bicycles across the two sites.
Cycle Superhighway 1 begins on Church Road immediately opposite the stadium and runs to Liverpool Street station.
There is both on-street and off-street cycle parking provided in the local area around the stadium.
No parking
There is no parking available for general admission fans at the stadium.
The road closures also mean that, if you choose to travel by car, you will not be able to exit any car parking facility within the road closure area for one hour after the final whistle.
Therefore, in most cases, we discourage fans from driving to the stadium, so please explore your public transport options before travelling.
Accessible Parking
TBC.