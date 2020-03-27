Join our #TogetherActive movement – Kieran Crombie

Following the launch of #TogetherActive series and the increased restrictions on social distancing, we have a message from Kieran Crombie, Head of the Saracens Sport Foundation.

Hello everyone,

I hope this message finds you well. In my role as Head of Foundation, I am in a very privileged position to be able to see and hear about the positive impact that sport can have on someone’s life on a daily basis.

Whether that’s through our disAbility projects that work with some of the the most disabled young people in our society or our Love to Dance programme that not only gives over-50s an opportunity to stay fit and healthy, but also provides a social outlet for them on a weekly basis.

However, as a result of COVID-19 we have had to pause our face-to-face delivery across our programmes. These will return as soon as it’s safe for our participants and staff.

That means that the 1,500 beneficiaries that we impact on a weekly basis are vulnerable to social isolation, lack of physical activity and issues with mental health.

In January we celebrated our 20th Anniversary, an amazing opportunity to look back on the one million lives we’ve transformed since launching in 2000.

However, the last few days and coming weeks are by far the most testing that the Foundation has faced in the last twenty years. Now more than ever we need to make sure we do everything we can to support our beneficiaries on a daily and weekly basis.

On Monday we launched #TogetherActive, an online digital content series which allows our beneficiaries to engage with our projects while also keeping active and staying healthy during this period of self-isolation.

We’ve had some great feedback so far and I know the Foundation are going to continue to work hard and put together sessions that our beneficiaries and the wider public can get involved with.

However, in this trying time, we need the support of our beneficiaries and supporters to enable us to continue to deliver our projects

How can you help us?

Please donate as much as much as you can afford either through the SSF website or through our #TogetherActive donation page Subscribe to our YouTube channel so that you don’t miss a single video as it comes out Share the #TogetherActive videos as they come out and encourage your family and friends to do the same Post your videos or photos of you trying out the #TogetherActive sessions and make sure you tag us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Thanks for all your support

Stay safe and stay healthy