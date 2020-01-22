Join us at The Duel!

Get your tickets to The Duel!

Watch some of the biggest names in women’s rugby in action at Allianz Park as Saracens Women take on Harlequins Women on Saturday 18 April (KO15H00) in the Tyrrells Premier 15s.

Power. Passion. Pride. Everything you’d expect from a world-class sporting contest between fierce rivals

Laura Eddie, Saracens Director of Women’s Sport said: “We are excited to welcome the rugby and wider sporting community to Allianz Park for ‘The Duel’.

“People attending will not only witness a terrific contest between two outstanding teams on the pitch, but also have the chance to celebrate women’s sport.

“Since our launch in 1989, Saracens Women have always been looking to push the boundaries and drive the standards of women’s rugby, on and off the pitch.

“The Club has already shown its commitment to the Women’s team with its increased investment and support for performance. The drive to create a special experience at ‘The Duel’ is just another example of that desire to develop and grow the women’s game.”

Saracens Women prop and England’s most capped player, Rocky Clark said: “I’m really excited to have them at our home and it’s going to be a cracker of a game. Both sides, head to head, you couldn’t ask for a bigger game really!

“Top players in every position, battling their individual battles and their team battles, it’ll be a cracker to watch!”

As well as a match-up between the top two teams in the country, fans will have the opportunity to meet players from Saracens Mavericks and Middlesex Cricket as well as enjoying dance performances from the Saracens Sport Foundation’s School of Cheer and Love to Dance programmes.

Tickets for The Duel are as little as £5 for juniors and £10 for adults, and if you buy your tickets before the end of February you will be entered into a draw for a chance to win one of three great prizes.

Want to enjoy the match with our top-class hospitality offerings? Hospitality packages are also now on sale, with prices starting from just £35+VAT.