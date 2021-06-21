Juan Pablo Socino to join Leicester Tigers

Juan Pablo Socino will be leaving Saracens to join Leicester Tigers for the 2021/22 season.

The versatile back, who can play at fly-half or centre joined Saracens in 2020 and has made 11 appearances for the Men in Black across the Premiership and Championship.

Socino, who has four caps for Argentina as well as playing for them at age grade level will now move to Welford Road for a new challenge with the Tigers.

The Argentine looked back on his time at StoneX Stadium with happy memories.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at Sarries, I’ve met some wonderful people, and I just want to say thanks to everyone at the club for helping me and my wife out. I wish the boys and the club all the very best.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall thanked Juan for all that he has put in to the Saracens shirt.

“We are very grateful to Juan for all he has contributed to our club over the last 12 months. His experience and competitive drive have been invaluable and we wish him and Caro all the best for what lies ahead.”