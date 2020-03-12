Just 100 days to go until the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final 2020
As the two best club sides in England go head to head the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final 2020 will feature world-class players in front of an iconic Twickenham crowd, but the action doesn’t stop there.
Off the pitch, the Fan Village will include a host of exciting activities to keep the whole family entertained before and after the match.
With just 100 days to go, the Final promises to be a day of top-quality sport that is not to be missed.
Latest News Articles
Singleton to join Gloucester on loan... Singleton to join Gloucester on loan...
Jack Singleton will join Gloucester on a season-long loan for the 2020/21 campaign. The...
See what an action-packed game of women’s rugby is... See what an action-packed game of...
Lisa Martin believes fans are in for a treat when they come to The Duel Saracens Women...