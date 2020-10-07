Kapo joins Saracens Women as front row cover

Richmond Women’s Laura Kapo has joined Saracens Women on loan ahead of the 2020/21 Allianz Premier 15s season.

The experienced prop, who has played 296 times for Richmond, will provide front row cover on a short-term basis before returning to her parent club for the Women’s Championship South campaign.

“I am really excited by the opportunity to join Saracens Women for a short period and to play competitive rugby again,” she said.

Sarries would like to thank Richmond for allowing Kapo to join the Women in Black.